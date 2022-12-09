Salvation Army continues to make Christmas magical for Tampa Bay Area Families

TAMPA, Fla. — Time is running out to participate in the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. The program helps bring joy to Tampa Bay area children and families during the holiday season. This year is more important than ever as the need continues to grow.

“We hear the stories, the hardships, people are going through the jobs lost when the hurricane came through just the experiences of those families. And we see those parents, many parents will cry at the table as they tell us their stories,” explained Major Beth Swyer.

Inside the Salvation Army warehouse there are more than a thousand boxes, and each represents one family. This year the amount doubles the number of families the Salvation Army served last year. When ABC Action News stopped by the warehouse, we expected to see the toy distribution area packed with gifts, but it wasn’t. However Major Swyer says she is not worried.

“Tampa always comes through, every one of these children will get something and I just know that their Christmases will be a little brighter because of this community,” said the Major.

She does want to remind everyone that there is still time to adopt an angel, even the older children.

“Everyone loves to buy for the little girls and the little children. It's the bigger children are teenagers are larger children that are usually the last to be picked or get the minimal amount of stuff,” explained Major Swyer.

This year the Salvation Army is taking advantage of Santa’s big-hearted high-profile helpers. Tony and Lauren Dungy are Salvation Army Christmas Ambassadors.

“This is a true meaning and the real meaning of celebrating the season by helping other pupils supporting families that are in need. And we love doing that,” explained Lauren Dungy. Tony added “We came to Tampa 30 years ago with the idea of trying to get involved in the community and be part of it. And things like this, really help us do that, and really give you the spirit of togetherness and unity in your community.”

The Dungy and all their kids spent Wednesday ringing bells outside the Publix at the apex in Tampa for the red kettle campaign. Donations help the Salvation Army all year with local programs. You can learn more about specific deadlines to adopt an angel and return their gifts here.