West Florida Foster Care Services holding 'Twinkle in the Terrace' for foster families

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — West Florida Foster Care Services is hoping to fill the gaps for foster kids in need this holiday.

At their upcoming event, they'll feature things like personalized stockings, and foster parents can come in to fill them.

They'll also have a dessert room where local bakeries donate all kinds of goodies, so families have treats on Christmas.

But really, this event is focused on foster kids and families having a fun time.

"Here's the story that I always tell because it means the most to me," Janet Rinaldi, Director of Family Advocacy said. "The very first year that we did Twinkle, I had a mom tell me that she came with her 16-year-old foster son. He kept looking over at the line for the pictures with Santa, and he didn't say anything for a while."

Rinaldi said the teenager finally asked his foster mom about what was going on.

"The mom said, 'Oh, they're getting photos of Santa,'" she continued. "And he said, 'Are we doing that?' She said she was about to say no, because a 16-year-old, right? Most teenagers don't want to sit with Santa. But she said she saw something on his face that made her say, 'Yeah, go get in line. I'll meet you over there.'"

Rinaldi said they got in line, and he took a photo with Santa.

"She said he carried that picture around with him for weeks afterward, and he said,' I've never gotten the opportunity to do that in my life. Thank you for that,'" she said. "So, to me, that's why this is important. Because we have teenagers in Tampa Bay who have missed out on these holiday traditions that mean so much to the rest of us. I want these kids to have that. "

They still need help with the event and are looking for event sponsors. They also have an Amazon wishlist to help fill the stockings. Their goal is to fill 300 stockings for kids.

Click here to see how you can help meet their needs this year.