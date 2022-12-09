Watch Now
Christmas in the Wild returns to ZooTampa

Christmas in the Wild returns to ZooTampa this holiday season with tons of lights across the park. As ZooTampa transforms into the holiday atmosphere, guests are able to walk through a Lantern Lullaby, Gingerbread Jubilee and visit the Forest of Fantasy with a light show and music every 15 minutes.
Posted at 4:45 AM, Dec 09, 2022
The event is considered fun for the whole family and takes place on select nights from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30.

The festivities are included for Members and Pay for a Day passes, but reservations are required.

