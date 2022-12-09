10-year-old collecting toys for kids in the hospital

At seven years old, Aubriana Spiering was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Spiering is now 10 and has rung the bell that her cancer is in remission.

"Well, I had cancer and spent a lot of time in the hospital, and people would send me a lot of gifts, which will make it a little more exciting. So I wanted to do that for the other kids," Spiering said.

Spiering said the gifts would brighten her spirit.

She now holds lemonade stands to raise money for gifts to donate. Spiering wants to lift the spirits of kids who are just like her.

"I had nothing to do with it. This was all her," mom Pamela Rockerman said. "She is just an amazing, thoughtful child that I can't even believe just the things that go through her mind and the ideas that she comes up with, to just spread kindness and do good things."

Giving the gifts is certainly special.

"The kids are just thrilled," Rockerman said. "A lot of times, it's funny, they already know who she is because they're all patients, they all see each other in the hospital, and they get really excited to see each other and talk. They're so appreciative of her generosity and her gifts that she gives out."

So far this year, Spiering has raised around $1,300.

"Every dollar can make a kid happy because there's stuff that's only like $1," she said. "And a lot of times I do buy that. And like every dollar counts."

You can help Spiering put a smile on the faces of kids in the hospital, too. Click here to join her mission, or click here to read more about her story.