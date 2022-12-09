Expect busy airports and roads this holiday; AAA seeing highest travel numbers in almost two decades

TAMPA, Fla. — "Well, I think you're gonna see a lot of momentum building off of what we saw during Thanksgiving, which is very busy roads and very busy airports," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

Thanksgiving pulled huge travel numbers, and AAA expects that trend to continue through Christmas and the New Year.

"Last Thanksgiving, we saw a really big rebound and travel numbers coming out of the pandemic. We're seeing some of the highest travel numbers that we've really seen in almost two decades," Jenkins said. "So chances are that momentum is likely to continue through the rest of the month."

While the company hasn't released its official expectations yet, they do say to prepare to leave early and be patient.

"Travel spending is back actually above pre-pandemic levels," Jenkins said. "So it's not really keeping people home. In many cases, people are offsetting that added expense, whether that be by staying in a less expensive hotel or maybe spending less on shopping and dining out."

AAA said if you plan on traveling by air anytime soon, arrive at least two to three hours early.

If you're on the road, put the phone down, pay attention and be patient.