Tampa's Winter Village returns with new activities

TAMPA, Fla. — Downtown Tampa is being transformed into an entire Winter Village.

Take a stroll through Curtis Hixon Park and be surrounded by beautiful lights, holiday shops with local artisans, and, new this year, curling!

Plus, you can also skate right into the heart of the park.

"The best thing to do is take a look at WinterVillageTampa.com before coming down. That's how you can pre-register to go ice skating, register online, fill out your waiver. It's $17 per person to skate, and that gets you 90 minutes of skate time and your skate rentals," a Winter Village spokesperson said.

There's also the Winter Village Express, where you can ride the street car, have milk and cookies and enjoy sing-alongs all through Tampa.

For more information and ways to register, click here.