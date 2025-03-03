Watch Now
Lakeland city commission set to weigh in on fluoridation of water

LAKELAND, Fla. — The city of Lakeland is set to become the latest community to discuss water fluoridation. The issue of fluoridation has re-emerged in the last year after the Florida Surgeon General recommended against it, despite evidence of its success.

Fluoridation is on Monday's agenda for the Lakeland City Commission after the audience is allowed to speak. It's item 11 on the agenda and is coming from the mayor and members of the city commission.

Multiple cities around the Tampa Bay area have discussed the issue of fluoridation, but so far the majority have not removed fluoridation from the water supplies.

