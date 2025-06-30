Person injured, arrested after deputy-involved shooting in Poinciana: PCSO

POINCIANA, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff (PCSO) said they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that injured one person Monday.
PCSO said the shooting happened in the Poinciana area of Polk County.
No deputies were injured. The suspect was injured and is in custody, PCSO said.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide an update on the investigation.
This is a developing story.
