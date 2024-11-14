Winter Haven nixing fluoride from city’s water supply

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Fluoridation of the City of Winter Haven’s water supply started in 1986 but that is about to change. City commissioners voted 3-2 to stop adding fluoride to the water.

“It seemed to me like there was a potential that this was a health hazard, particularly for children, for us to take a step back and pause and remove this,” said Winter Haven Commissioner Brad Dantzler.

A federal court's decision was Dantzler’s reason for asking the City to reconsider its practices.

In September the court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must strengthen its regulation of fluoride in drinking water, as it poses an unreasonable risk of injury to health, especially in children.

“This fluoride had a potential to lower IQ in children, had a potential to have problems in brains for people, had potential to potentially mess with immune systems, make bones somewhat brittle. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but that’s what the concerns were of all the people that we heard from,” Dantzler said.

At Tuesday's city commission meeting, more than a dozen residents spoke against Winter Haven continuing to add fluoride to the drinking water.

“As a mother of six who has actively pursued good health for my family; fighting inflammatory diseases in my loved ones. I have wished for a long time that our water could have as little toxins in it as possible,” said Hannah Bush.

According to the American Dental Association fluoride reduces tooth decay in children and adults by around 25%.

Some Winter Haven medical professionals voiced concerns that low-income families will not have access to fluoride.

“When you take the one source that is available to everyone out of the supply, then you’re going to have kids that are at an upper economic level who have other ways to get the fluoride. The ones at the bottom economic level it’s going to be taken away from them,” said Tom Freijo, University of South Florida professor.

Dantzler suggested giving the $48,000 currently spent on fluoridation to charities, that help low-income children receive fluoride products, like toothpastes and mouth rinses.

“We don't begrudge anybody for having fluoride on their teeth. I use fluoride on my teeth. I just don't want it in my stomach,” said Dantzler.

Winter Haven residents can expect the fluoride to be removed from the water by January 1.