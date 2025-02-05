Fluoride in drinking water: Hillsborough County next on list to debate taking it out

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that dissolves in water. Hillsborough County will discuss whether to keep adding the mineral to the water supply during a meeting on Wednesday.

Right now, the recommended amount in the U.S. is .7 milligrams per liter.

In November, state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recommended removing it. A month later, the city of Winter Haven voted to do so by January 1, 2025.

“In a tube of toothpaste, we are actually seeing a higher concentration than in our community water source," said Dr. Maggie Davis, a Pediatric Dentist in Palm Harbor.

But can Fluoride lower a child’s IQ?

The Cleveland Clinic said it can be harmful in large amounts. Research from the National Toxicology Program showed “insufficient data” on whether .7 milligrams, the United States' recommendation, negatively affects a child’s IQ.

"There has been some research that has shown that fluoride levels, fluoride exposure to children, can impact, at least according to the study, cognitive outcomes, negative behaviors," said Dr. David Berger, a Pediatrician at Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care.

Even still, Dr. Berger thinks the research out there now doesn’t warrant a change in national policy.

Dentists like Dr. Davis say there are benefits. Fluoride helps strengthen tooth enamel and fight cavities, and she thinks that’s essential, especially in communities with limited access to dental care.

"I think if we were to take that away, we would see a gradual increase in the rate of cavities," she said.

“There probably is some type of sweet spot here. We know that. It’s part of enamel, so is there a way that we can make sure people are getting the right amount?" asked Dr. Berger.

Hillsborough County will meet this morning to discuss the issue. The Board of County Commissioners meeting starts at 9 am.