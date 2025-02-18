Bartow leaders begin debate on whether to continue adding fluoride to water

BARTOW, Fla. — Bartow’s public workshop on fluoridation is underway. It’s the latest city in Polk County to weigh the pros and cons of adding fluoride to its water supply.

“There are no alternatives. Leave the water at a level where the fluoride is adjusted up to the right amount to prevent cavities for everyone,” said Dr. Johnny Johnson, President of American Fluoridation Society.

Johnson is among those speaking at the City of Bartow's fluoride workshop on Tuesday.

The pediatric dentist said water fluoridation reduces cavities in children and adults by at least 25%. Cavities can not only cause tooth loss but lead to serious health issues, including infections and heart disease.

“That infection can get into your bloodstream. It can cause a brain abscess. It can cause you to have difficulty continuing to breathe because of swelling under your neck. It can get into your heart and cause an issue,” said Johnson.

Bartow spends about $20,000 annually to fluoridate the city’s water supply.

Johnson believes taking away the one source that is available to everyone will harm low-income families that can't afford dental care.

“They’re going to get major cavity issues since they get them at twice the amount that others get that aren’t living in poverty. They’re going to have major issues. It’s equitable care for everyone,” said Johnson.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado is also among the panelists. He urged municipalities to discontinue community water fluoridation after Winter Haven commissioners voted to stop the practice last November.

“Studies show that fluoride’s benefit is topical. Ingesting fluoride is the problem. When you ingest this fluoride cyclic acid neurotoxin, this is when you have the adverse events. The negative outcomes for the body like the reduction of IQ,” said Scott Kiley with Stand for Health Freedom.

Reduced IQ and neurobehavioral problems in children and skeletal fluorosis are among the health concerns related to systemic fluoride exposure.

According to the National Toxicology Program, "higher levels of fluoride, such as drinking water containing more than 1.5 mg/L, are associated with lower IQ in children." However, the NTP said the review analyzed total fluoride exposure and not the health effects of fluoride in drinking water.

"It is important to note, however, that there were insufficient data to determine if the low fluoride level of 0.7 mg/L currently recommended for U.S. community water supplies has a negative effect on children's IQ," the NTP said in its report.

Stand for Health Freedom has been active in helping remove fluoride from community water supplies throughout Florida.

“Especially when so many fluoride-containing products are available. Toothpaste, rinses, these are the products you can spit out, again, ingesting is the problem,” Kiley said.

Bartow City Commission is expected to vote on whether to continue to add fluoride to city water on March 3.