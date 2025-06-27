Deteriorated downtown Winter Haven historic buildings will get facelift

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The oldest buildings in downtown Winter Haven are being restored after more than a decade of deterioration.

For almost 40 years, Winter Haven residents have turned to Art and Framing in downtown when they needed something framed, including professional boxer and Winter Haven native Andre Berto.

Watch full report from Rebecca Petit

Winter Haven restoration of historic buildings

“What you’re looking at is a shadow box of Andre Berto’s fighting gown,” said Sean Greear, owner of Art and Framing.

Since opening his shop, Greear has noticed a handful of old buildings that have remained vacant.

“I don't like empty buildings. It’s never a good sign and I feel like just the eye sore of vacant buildings leaves a bad taste in people’s mouths,” Greear said.

A local developer has taken note of the blighted properties on Third Street SW and Central Avenue and has devised a plan to breathe new life into them.

Three of downtown’s oldest properties, the Taylor building, the Hoffman building, and Mowry North and South, which are nearly 110 years old, will be restored. The $20 million project includes fully renovating the interior of the buildings.

“They have a concept of what will go into those. One would be for food and beverage, restaurant type operations. One of the spaces is intended to be more of a salon-type facility with some wellness services. The largest of the buildings, which we refer to as the Taylor building, is a 6-story building. The ground floor will be food and beverage and commercial retail. Floors 2-6 being cooperative office spaces,” said Winter Haven City Manager T. Michael Stavres.

The Grand Central Project is creating a pathway for economic growth, bringing 200 jobs to the area during construction and completion.

“Generate new commercial activity in the downtown. That brings about more foot traffic and more general traffic in the area. It becomes a destination for people that are working or shopping in those spaces,” Stavres said.

Greear envisions quality restaurants coming to the city’s center.

“A community like ours that is growing in a positive direction, I think we all want diversity in restaurants,” Greear said.

The project will be completed in phases, with the first phase focusing on restoring the original facades to reflect the buildings' history.