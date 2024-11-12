Report finds Trop will cost $55 million to repair for 2026 season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report has estimated that Tropicana Field will cost a whopping $55 million to repair for the Rays' 2026 season.

The report stated that the preliminary estimate is based on AECOM Hunt’s and Hennessy Construction’s field assessments of existing conditions between Oct. 21 and Nov. 8, along with supporting reports provided by vendors.

On Oct. 21, the St. Petersburg City Council approved a plan to repair the Trop, passing 6-2 during a council meeting. But it would prove to be costlier than initially expected.

Back in March, the city council passed a resolution changing the insurance coverage of the ballpark, which lowered the maximum amount of money an insurance company would pay for a claim from $100 million to $25 million for wind and flood damage.

Then, in early October, Hurricane Milton's high winds ripped off the roof of the St. Petersburg stadium. At the time, the field served as a staging area for hundreds of Florida National Guardsmen and electrical workers before the storm.

The Rays have played at Tropicana Field since their inaugural 1998 season, but the building itself was constructed in 1990. The damage from Milton came a few months after the city and Pinellas County approved a new $1.3 billion ballpark in the Historic Gas Plant District that would open in the 2028 season.