Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after US Highway 19 crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) are investigating a motorcycle and vehicle crash on US Highway 19.

PPPD said the crash happened on the 11800 block of US Highway 19 N.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, and they do not anticipate any criminal charges at this time.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

PPPD advises motorists to expect traffic delays as the investigation is ongoing.