City of St. Pete changed insurance coverage of Tropicana Field back in March

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg passed a plan on Thursday to repair Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton, but it might be more costly than expected.

Back in March, St. Petersburg City Council passed a resolution changing the insurance coverage of the ballpark.

The decision lowered the maximum amount of money an insurance company would pay for a claim from $100 million to $25 million for wind and flood damage.

The decision saved the city $275,000 in annual premiums.

City leaders said the decision was made because model predictions showed a major storm wouldn't cause enough damage to warrant the higher premiums...but they didn't know Hurricane Milton was right around the corner.

"I'm shocked. Didn't think I'd ever see it happen honestly," said D'Angelo Whicker, a resident in St. Petersburg.

Whicker used to work on the turf at Tropicana Field years ago and said it's heartbreaking to see how Hurricane Milton ripped off the roof.

"Just actually being on the field where professionals play at and seeing the inside, the locker rooms and everything, and now fast forward and this happens," Whicker said.

On Thursday the City of St. Petersburg approved a plan to repair the baseball stadium involving two construction companies.

But the city may be paying more than it would have in previous years for the damage.

"I feel like they played themselves. When you think something can't happen you know, something could come and turn around and change everything with the blink of an eye," said Whicker.

City leaders said they are in the middle of insurance claims and will be getting estimates of how much insurance will cover soon.

But for now, Blaise Mazzola with the city's Risk Management Department is sorting out other payment details.

"It's going to be a combination of our funds, insurance proceeds and pursuing FEMA reimbursement," said Mazzola.

In the meantime, crews will start removing the damaged roof material and implementing waterproofing materials to protect from future rainfall.

Both Whicker and another Rays fan, John Fultz, hope city leaders are more careful with the new Rays-Hines stadium being built.

"You know, invest in safety, invest in the city, not just in money," said Fultz.