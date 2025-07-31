PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — ABC Action News obtained the arrest affidavit of Jeffry Knight, the man accused of crashing his boat into a Clearwater ferry on April 27, killing one and injuring several others.

After reviewing witness statements, 9-1-1 calls, security footage, and the functionality of the boat, investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) found probable cause to arrest 62-year-old Jeffry Knight.

WATCH: Tragedy on the water: Jeff Knight affidavit shows safety lapses in Clearwater ferry crash; expert weighs in

Tragedy on the water: Jeff Knight affidavit shows safety lapses in Clearwater ferry crash; expert weighs in

The document also details some of the safety features that were missing from the ferry boat that night.

"It’s a tragedy all the way around," said Randy Lopez, a 100-ton U.S. Coast Guard Captain.

Lopez is a captain who has investigated hundreds of boat crashes during his 33-year career as a retired Tampa Police Department marine officer.

"It's sad that people get out there like that and like an operate a boat in what I consider a careless manner," said Lopez.

This arrest affidavit said Knight is facing eight felony counts for leaving the scene of a boating accident that involved death and serious injury.

One person died on the ferry that night – his name is Jose Castro.

"I think that charging felonies was a big step," said George Tragos, Jose Castro’s family attorney. "The fact that they went for felonies, the fact that those felonies can be a lot of years in prison, we're satisfied with that."

Not only is Knight facing charges, but so is the captain of the ferry - Dennis Kimerer.

The affidavit said the ferry had the front lights on, but was “seen failing to display a stern light,” which is the back of the boat.

This week, we learned Kimerer is facing a boating violation for not having proper lighting.

Kimerer’s family spokesperson, Steven D'Amico, sent a statement to ABC Action News saying the charges are without merit. He said in part, “The evidence makes clear that Mr. Knight was operating his vessel at an unsafe and reckless speed.”

Lopez said captains are responsible for their vessel, and there is a specific pre-departure checklist they must adhere to.

"Life jackets, fire extinguishers, sounding devices, flares, all of these things are there for a reason, not only like they're required, but you need to know where they are and how to use them and when is the appropriate time to use them," said Lopez.

In his statement, D'Amico said equipment malfunctions sometimes during transit, and “A single light failure does not absolve another operator of the responsibility to navigate safely, maintain situational awareness, and adjust speed accordingly.”

Knight is also facing misdemeanor charges for speeding and not keeping a lookout.

Things get riskier and more disorienting at night, and Lopez said that's when captains need to stay sharp and keep their speed in check.

"So many people aren’t trained to boat at night," said Lopez. "Like a bright sunny day like you can see everything, but at night it changes... There's no street lights out there lighting your way. So with that like you're relying on your equipment."

Here is the complete statement from Steven D'Amico, a family spokesperson of Captain Dennis Kimerer.

"The charges against Captain Dennis Kimerer—who sustained life-threatening injuries in this tragic incident—are without merit. The evidence makes clear that Mr. Knight was operating his vessel at an unsafe and reckless speed. He then fled the scene of the collision—conduct that speaks volumes about where the fault lies.



As any experienced boater or motorist understands, equipment malfunctions can occur in transit. A single light failure does not absolve another operator of the responsibility to navigate safely, maintain situational awareness, and adjust speed accordingly. The obligation to operate at a safe speed exists precisely to allow for the unexpected—something Mr. Knight negligently ignored. Additionally, public statements indicate other boaters in the vicinity could see the ferry despite the equipment failure." Steven D'Amico, family spokesperson of Captain Dennis Kimerer

Below is the complete pre-departure checklist for boaters to review:

National Safe Boating Council