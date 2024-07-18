St. Pete City Council approves Rays-Hines Stadium proposal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council brought a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District is one step closer to reality Thursday when they approved the overall plan.

The council voted 5-3 to approve the Rays-Hines stadium development plan. Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said the deal will give St. Petersburg "the best baseball stadium that exists."

Planning for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and the redevelopment of the Gas Plant District have been ongoing for years. The plans called for a new stadium in St. Petersburg, then changed to a stadium in Tampa, then to a stadium in Ybor City before things really got rolling in the last year.

Wednesday, partners and developers joined together, voicing their support of the project.

"Our commitment is here for the community. Our community is here for St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay, and the entire region. And it is our commitment is to do things in the most responsible fashion we can," said Brian Auld, President of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The new stadium will be constructed on an 86-acre area known as the Historic Gas Plant District. In January, Hines was selected as the developer for the Gas Plant District. According to the city of St. Petersburg, the new project will include:



4,800 residential units

1,200 affordable/workforce residential units (on and off-site)

600 senior living units

1.4 million square feet of office, medical, and commercial space

750,000 square feet of retail

750 hotel rooms

100,000 square feet of entertainment space, including a concert venue to seat up to 4,000

50,000 square feet of civic space, including a new home for the Carter G. Woodson African-American Museum

90-100,000 square feet of conference, ballroom, and meeting space

14 acres of public open space

14,000 parking spaces

The deal states that Rays-Hines has a cap on how much it will contribute to affordable housing, and the city would need to subsidize the rest of the cost. The deal also promises that 15% of the work on the stadium and redevelopment will be done by disadvantaged workers and another 15% by apprentices.

Hines said the goal is to break ground in the second half of 2024 and will come in two phases. Phase 1 of the development and the new stadium are projected to be completed by 2028.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $1.3 billion, and the Rays will pay more than half of that cost and be responsible for any cost overruns. The remaining approximately $600 million will come from Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg.