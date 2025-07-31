Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Sergeant dies after participating in training exercise at Clearwater High School: PCSO

Greg Graff
Pinellas County School District Police
Greg Graff
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Sergeant Greg Graff, 61, died just after 4 p.m. Wednesday while on duty at Clearwater High School.

Graff had participated in an Active Assailant Exercise earlier in the day and was doing additional in-classroom training when he collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Graff had worked for Pinellas County Schools Police for seven years, PCSO said.

He previously was with the City of Douglasville Police Department in Georgia for 29 years.

'I’m just scared!' Insurance denials halt chemotherapy treatment for FL woman with 'aggressive' breast cancer

Months have passed since Mary Barnes had a double mastectomy to treat an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. Now her treatments have been put on hold because of insurance denials.

FL woman delayed chemo treatment because of insurance denials

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.