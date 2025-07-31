Sergeant dies after participating in training exercise at Clearwater High School: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Sergeant Greg Graff, 61, died just after 4 p.m. Wednesday while on duty at Clearwater High School.

Graff had participated in an Active Assailant Exercise earlier in the day and was doing additional in-classroom training when he collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Graff had worked for Pinellas County Schools Police for seven years, PCSO said.

He previously was with the City of Douglasville Police Department in Georgia for 29 years.