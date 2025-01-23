Rays fans react to uncertainty around Tropicana repairs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The back and forth between the Tampa Bay Rays and the City of St. Pete continues.

There's some uncertainty about when the Rays will return to Tropicana Field.

After Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off Tropicana Field, there's been a lot of uncertainty about where the Rays are going to play in future seasons.

Back in December, the Tampa Bay Rays sent the city an email stating they expect the city to repair Tropicana Field by opening day in 2026.

Rays Co-President Matt Silverman also stated a partial 2026 season in Tropicana Field would cause massive logistic and revenue challenges for the team.

On Jan. 15, City Administrator Robert Gerdes responded to the Rays, saying the city will attempt to make the repairs in time for the 2026 opening day.

But the letter also states "The use agreement requires the City of St. Petersburg to diligently pursue repairs to Tropicana Field, but it does not establish a deadline for completing those repairs."

Don Couch is a big fan of the Tampa Bay Rays and he hopes the team can return to St. Pete soon.

"I mean, they could have it done by 2026, thats what they originally said, that would be the best thing. Have them back in St. Pete," said Couch.

Vicki Smith said she's tired of not knowing what future baseball seasons will look like.

"It seems like there's a kind of like a blank page in the middle where nobody is talking to this side or that side…like not communicating very well," said Smith.

Louis Simpson hopes the Rays will be back in St. Pete for 2026…and that all future agreements between the city and the team will move forward smoothly.

"Stop playing around, stop bickering back and forth, get together, sit down and get it done," said Simpson.