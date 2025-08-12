Home invasion robbery reported in Pinellas Park: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a reported home invasion robbery in the 7900 block of 72nd Way North.
Police said it is an active crime scene, and there is no immediate threat to the community.
This is a developing story
