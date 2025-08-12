Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 deceased, 2 others hospitalized after electrical hazard call in Seminole: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead and two others were hospitalized after an electrical hazard call in Seminole.

Deputies responded to the 8600 block of Park Boulevard North shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Duke power outage map

As of 3:30 p.m., there were 14,000 Duke Energy customers without power in the Pinellas County area.

We are saddened by the tragic incident that happened today in Pinellas County involving Duke Energy contractors. Our hearts go out to them, their family, friends and co-workers. The safety of our employees, contractors and customers is the highest priority at Duke Energy. There are approximately 14,000 customers without power in the Park Blvd. North area. We are currently working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and are investigating the incident to learn more.
Duke Energy Corporate Communications

The investigation is ongoing and active.

