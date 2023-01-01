1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
ABC Action News Gives
Video
Latest Video
Watch ABC Action News+
Watch Live Breaking News
News
Local News
Florida
National
Links Mentioned on ABC Action News
Good Morning Tampa Bay
Full Circle
Full Circle Florida
Recalls
Driving Tampa Bay Forward
Positively Tampa Bay
Two Americas
Weather
ABC Action Weather 24/7
Radar
Severe Weather Alerts
Hurricane Center
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Maps & Forecasts
Investigations
I-Team Investigations
Crisis in Corrections
State of Hate
The Price of Protection
Car Fires: Up in Flames
Consumer Problems
Taking Action
Taking Action Against Domestic Violence
Family Focus
Tampa Bay Traffic
Traffic Cams
Traffic News
Gas Prices
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Price of Paradise
Good Morning Tampa Bay
Pack the Pantries
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Your Health Matters
You Are Not Alone
Conquering Addiction
Don't Waste Your Money
Tampa Bay's Operation Honoring Heroes
Tampa Bay's Home Pros
Florida Lottery
Marketplace
Spotlight
What's on TV
Station Info
WFTS - ABC Action News Team
Jobs at WFTS
Contact
Contests
Fresh Start
Advertise with Us
Support
Apps
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Casey Albritton
Social
Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.