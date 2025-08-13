Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

World War II Veteran Donald Earle celebrates 100th Birthday

Donald Earle celebrated his 100th birthday on Aug. 12. His friends reached out to ABC Action News, asking us to come out to his birthday party at a bowling alley in Largo.
World War II Veteran Donald Earle celebrates 100th Birthday
World War II Veteran Donald Earle celebrates 100th Birthday
Posted
  • Donald Earle celebrated his 100th birthday on Aug. 12. 
  • His friends reached out to ABC Action News, asking us to come out to his birthday party at a bowling alley in Largo.
  • Donald is a World War II veteran who served in the Navy.

Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cellphone ban for K-8 students

Florida's K-8 cellphone ban in schools draws mixed reactions from parents concerned about safety, distractions, and staying connected during the school day.

Parents weigh in on Florida’s new cell phone ban for K-8 students

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.