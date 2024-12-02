Tampa Bay Rays respond to Pinellas County Commission about the future of the new stadium deal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays sent a response letter to the Pinellas County Commission on Friday, giving a little more information on the future of the new stadium deal.

This comes after Commissioner Kathleen Peters sent the team a letter requesting that the Tampa Bay Rays state their intentions of whether or not they will commit to the new stadium development deal or back out.

There's been uncertainty over whether the Tampa Bay Rays will proceed with the stadium development after a county commission vote a couple of weeks ago.

The previous commission was in agreement about the deal, but with new commissioners elected to their positions, they voted to defer project bonds.

"We are giving up a large equity, but yet we are only being thrown a carrot of economic development, but anything that went there, the county and the city would get economic development from," said Commissioner Vince Nowicki.

Nowicki has been against the stadium deal for years and just joined the commission in November.

He wants to renegotiate with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"In their first letter, they said they are willing to work with anyone on finding a new solution, on a new path forward in keeping the Rays in St. Pete and in Pinellas County," said Nowicki.

In their most recent letter, the Tampa Bay Rays said they would not have moved forward with the deal if they had known the commission's position would change.

The letter states, "In response to your question regarding the status of the various agreements, they are in effect until a party terminates or outside dates are reached."

ABC Action News did contact Commissioner Peters on Sunday. She sent a statement saying, "While publicly the Rays organization has said the deal is dead, their written statement is in contrast. To continue to keep taxes low for residents, we need to develop new funding streams."

Another commissioner, Rene Flowers, said, "I am hopeful that a light will be found at the end of the tunnel."

"I want them to be on the same page; there's definitely a lot of back and forth. It's been confusing as a fan. I'm hoping they can straighten that out and they can stay," said Brandon Hulcher," a fan of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Commissioners say they want the Tampa Bay Rays to continue playing in St. Pete…and fans agree.

"I definitely think they should stay; they are an important part of St. Pete's culture," said Emma O'Donnell, a Rays fan.

"I hope it brings in tourist dollars and the local communities around coming to help out the community here," said Hulcher.