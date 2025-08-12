Homeowners in Disston Heights said construction project is contributing to flooding problems

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners in a St. Pete neighborhood said they flooded for the first time in decades over the weekend and they believe a nearby construction project caused it.

"In 50-something years that I've been here, we never had water standing, not here," said Silvia Paredes, a homeowner.

Silvia Paredes has always felt safe in her neighborhood, until last Sunday.

"Well, I'm afraid because we have had storms and usually the ones that are coming are stronger than we remember, but it's been raining so much everything is saturated and it didn't have any place to go… so I'm afraid that one day it will come inside the property," said Paredes.

WFTS

Homeowners along 24th Avenue in Disston Heights said during a thunderstorm on Sunday, they saw water rising in their street.

"Massive flooding coming through, the water was super dark so I would say about halfway down the road, it was ankle-deep water," said Josiah Siegmund, a homeowner.

Residents believe the flooding came from a construction project happening at Palm Lake Christian Church, where about a month ago, crews started working to build affordable housing units.

Homeowners believe the project is clogging their drains.

"There's nowhere for the water to go and unfortunately it's just concrete, just a whole bunch of mud…so it's just going to run right down the road," said Siegmund.

"One of the biggest concerns is the amount of sediment and runoff that was coming out and pouring out of this place," said Chad Copley, another homeowner.

The City of St. Pete sent a statement saying that several areas of St. Pete experienced flash flooding on Sunday, and street flooding was expected.

When it comes to the project, the city said the public works team visited the construction site to ensure the developer is in compliance and has sediment barriers to prevent runoff.

ABC Action News also contacted the project developer for comment on the situation and hasn't heard back yet.

Homeowners want to see more done.

"I want to see this entire project audited before they start to pour concrete," said Copley.

"God only knows what will happen if it's an actual, like not just an afternoon thunderstorm," said Siegmund.