Local organizations, residents demand changes to Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment plan

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Groups gathered in front of St. Petersburg City Hall on Thursday, demanding changes to the new Historic Gas Plant and Rays Stadium redevelopment plan.

The main message from the gathering is that many residents want more details and solid guarantees of affordable housing and job creation.

Just last week, city council went line by line through the new Historic Gas Plant District Redevelopment Plan. It includes $50 million for what developers are calling intentional equity... including 1,250 affordable housing units, employment opportunities, and reduced rent for minority-owned businesses. Plus, funding for the Woodson African American Museum.

If these goals aren't achieved, Hines/Rays will have to pay the city between $850,000 and $1.6 million.

Related:



Brian Auld is the Director of Development and Planning for the Tampa Bay Rays and said the project is necessary in order to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg, adding that it will help the area's economy.

Alexa Manning is a resident in St. Petersburg and grew up visiting the Historic Gas Plant District. She said the area is now unrecognizable.

"I've seen my community be left out for just almost a lifetime, but we sustained our own community where we were able to be as a whole as far as the gas plant, as far as my main black and brown community…but to see what I felt when I grew up then, that feeling has almost been stolen," said Manning.

Organizations like the Sierra Club, neighborhood associations, Faith in Florida, and residents attended the gathering at city hall, all voiced their opinions on the deal.

Residents and organization leaders said they want more time. But if the city approves the deal, development could start later this year.