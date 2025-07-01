More lawsuits are filed against Jeff Knight following Clearwater ferry crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — More lawsuits have been filed against the man who was operating the boat that crashed into a Clearwater ferry in April. The crash left one dead and 10 injured.

Six of those injured passengers filed three separate lawsuits in Pinellas County last week against Jeff Knight and Mad Toys III, the company that owns the 38-foot-long boat involved. All are seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

The lawsuits claim Knight operated the boat "negligently and in an... unreasonable manner," and Mad Toys III is liable for Knight's actions. All are seeking damages in excess of $50,000, including Stephanie Whitehurst, who is suing for herself and on behalf of her minor daughter, Mya Fleming.

Attorney Stephen Barnes is representing the injured passengers.

On April 27, 62-year-old Knight's boat crashed into a Clearwater ferry, which was carrying 44 people, near the Memorial Causeway bridge. Six of those injured were listed as trauma alerts. Two of the trauma alerts were flown to Baycare Health with various minor injuries.

Knight then fled the scene, telling a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy that he left because his boat was taking on water and there was an infant on board. But a report from PCSO found that the boat did not appear to be taking on water and was not "listing" (tilting to one side due to flooding or weight being distributed unevenly).

Passengers on Knight's boat also claimed that he told them to hang up when they tried calling 911. No charges are currently filed against Knight.