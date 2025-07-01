'A miracle': Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Two people were rescued from a Disney Cruise Line ship after going overboard this weekend.

A local family from Indian Rocks Beach said they were on the ship and captured video of the moments leading up to the rescue.

WATCH: Family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise

Caitlin Davis and her family travel often, but this vacation went from fun in the sun to panic on the water in a matter of minutes.

Davis said they went on back-to-back cruises, with this being their 17th and 18th Disney cruise in two weeks.

On their fourth and final day on the Disney Dream, at around 11:30 a.m., they heard this over the intercom: "Mr. Mob, Mr. Mob, Mr. Mob, port side, port side, port side," which she didn't understand, but her husband did. "So, he got up and ran to the balcony," said Davis.

They quickly learned that someone was overboard. In the video she captured, you can hear her saying, "He’s alive, he’s swimming ... that’s a miracle. He’s alive, he’s swimming."

Soon after, they discovered that there were two people in the water—a man and a child.

"My heart dropped, you know, at that moment ... I have four kids," Davis said, getting emotional.

From their balcony, Davis recorded the moment life rings were thrown into the water, and when a lifeboat rushed to the two people to pull them out.

"It was a miracle that it happened the way that it did," Davis said.

Other passengers who witnessed the rescue said online that a girl fell overboard and that a man, possibly her father, jumped in after her.

In Davis's video, you can see the man appearing relieved while a crew member wraps the child in a towel or blanket.

Disney officials released a statement confirming the rescue, but did not disclose the relationship between the survivors.

They stated in part, “We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”

Despite this traumatic event, Davis said she and her kids, ages 5 to 11, would go on a Disney cruise again.

"We have never felt unsafe on a Disney cruise before," Davis said. "But anything can happen in the blink of an eye. You're not in control of everything, unfortunately."

It's rare for people to go overboard on cruise ships, and tales of rescue and survival are even more uncommon.

"I was just thankful that my family was okay, but at the same time, my heart aches for that family; that was their experience," said Davis.

According to recent data from a report by the Cruise Lines International Association, 25 people fell overboard in 2019, but only nine were rescued.

Davis credits the quick actions of Disney and the nearly perfect weather conditions for this "miracle" rescue.

"The fact that it was a day at sea, where we were going very slowly, the seas were relatively calm, and it was during the daytime—I’m grateful that if something like that were going to happen, it happened under conditions where it was possible to save them," said Davis.

ABC Action News reached out to Disney Cruise Line to confirm the relationship between the child and the man, and to inquire about how they ended up in the water. As of this report, we have not heard back.