St. Pete and Hines/Rays give update on stadium and Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, St. Pete City leaders held a lengthy discussion on the goals of the Historic Gas Plant District development and the future of the Rays stadium.

There are also going to be a few penalties worked into the deal, if the developers don't do what they promised.

Alexa Manning is a resident in St. Pete and grew up making memories in the Historic Gas Plant District.

"My best friend grandparents lived there, which I was there on it with her every Saturday because it was the best and fun place to go and visit every Saturday," said Manning.

She said the redevelopment plan for the Historic Gas Plant District could cause issues for current residents.

"I feel that it's gonna get harder to possibly live and maintain a life in St. Petersburg because of all the development and the gentrification. Then like one push until it's all pushed out," said Manning.

Brian Auld, Director of Development and Planning for the Tampa Bay Rays said the redevelopment is necessary.

"We know that not everyone loves every aspect of this deal. How could they? That's not how compromises designed to appeal to wide and diverse constituencies work, but almost everyone agrees it would be a huge loss to St. Petersburg if the Rays were to leave," said Auld.

On Thursday, the City of St. Pete and Hines/Rays presented a detailed redevelopment agreement, showing new renderings

The plan also includes $50 million for what they're calling intentional equity…including 1,250 affordable housing units, employment opportunities, and reduced rent for minority owned businesses. Plus, funding for the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.

Hines/Rays are committing 10% of the project to go towards female and minority-owned businesses. If these goals aren't achieved, Hines/Rays will have to pay the city between $850,000 and $1.6 million.

While the 103-page redevelopment agreement was very detailed, both city council members and residents still have questions and concerns.

"We should anticipate after this is all finalized to have affordable housing deals brought to us that ask for more money additional to what we already gave on this in order to actually guarantee the affordable housing? That's frustrating for me because it seems like this deal guarantees us affordable housing but from what I'm hearing that's not the case at all," said councilman, Richie Floyd.

Bishop Manuel Sykes is concerned about families and businesses being negatively impacted.

"If you can't pay the rent, if you can't compete in the market, you're be forced out, you're gonna be closed down…even some churches if they don't have that crossover population they're gonna lose out," said Sykes.

The first phase of the project could begin this year.