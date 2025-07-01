Safety Harbor begins waterfront reconstruction project

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The City of Safety Harbor will soon be shutting down a large portion of its waterfront.

It's all part of a major reconstruction project to bring life back to the pier and marina.

"I think we will be alright…it's just going to take a while," said Ken Bambery.

Bringing new life to the pier and marina

Bambery runs his own kayak rental business at the Safety Harbor Marina. He said reconstruction of the marina and pier is needed.

"I guess we're taking one step back to move forward here, you know, I'm not sure how it's gonna affect my business. I'm hoping to stay here, though," said Bambery.

The City of Safety Harbor will be closing the marina and pier starting July 7 for the major reconstruction project.

In 2024, the project had to be delayed because of the hurricane season.

"We paddle boarded out past the pier and it was just demolished. It's really really sad cause most of the people now just can use the boardwalk and not really get out into the water as much and fish," said Tonya Neihardt, who rented a kayak at the marina on Tuesday.

Now, the project is back on track and will not only repair the damaged seawall along the pier and marina, but it will also include constructing a living shoreline, replacing park bollards and improving the parking lot of Safety Harbor Resort and Spa.

"We just wanna get it done as soon as possible. Hopefully, it'll be built to a higher standard so the next hurricane season won't do the kind of damage the last one did. We just wanna get it ready for our residents to enjoy, cause it's already been a while that everything's been closed down," said Joe Ayoub, Safety Harbor Mayor.

The project will receive funding from the state and FEMA.

Bambery said it's all necessary to bring tourism back to the area.

"When the pier got destroyed, a lot of people stopped coming down here cause they love going out on the pier, so the traffic's already lighter now. I don't know how this is going to affect the traffic," said Bambery.

He said his business will most likely take a hit while the project is being completed over the next year and a half.

The project will be completed in December of 2026…and Bambery said it'll be worth it.

"I think it's going to be fantastic, the marina will be all fixed up. It's gonna take a while, so I have to be patient until it's all done… we're gonna have to have a big grand reopening or something," said Bambery.