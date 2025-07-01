Man airlifted to hospital after roofing injury in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A man was airlifted to the hospital after a severe injury while roofing in Palm Harbor on Tuesday.
Palm Harbor Fire Rescue said a man in his 30s was working on the roof at Temple Ahavat Shalom when he was injured with a severe cut to his upper arm. Officials said he was operating a grinder, which led to the injury.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and immediately began treating the patient on the roof, applying a tourniquet. The incident was upgraded to a trauma alert, and a Dunedin firetruck assisted in lowering the victim from the roof using an aerial bucket.
Authorities said once on the ground and stabilized, the victim was airlifted to a local trauma center for further treatment.
