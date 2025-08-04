Jeff Knight enters plea of not guilty in Clearwater ferry crash: Court documents

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Jeff Knight entered a not guilty plea in court in connection with an April crash involving the Clearwater Ferry.

Knight's attorney entered the plea according to a Pinellas County court filing from Aug. 1.

Knight was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating crash that killed one person and injured multiple people, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

According to court records, he is also facing 16 misdemeanor charges related to speed and not keeping a lookout.

Knight owned several businesses in downtown St. Petersburg, including Jannus Live. Knight stepped down from his position with Jannus Live days after the crash.

An ABC Action News investigation shows Knight was cited for driving the same boat in 2019, which crashed into a pontoon boat.

Knight is out on bond.