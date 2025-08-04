City of St. Pete Beach considers additional noise regulations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete Beach could soon be enforcing some new noise regulations and the community is divided on whether or not they support noise limitations.

Seth Campbell's passion is his music.

"It's a magical place, and that's why I'm here, and that's why a lot of people come here is for the music," said Campbell.

He specifically loves performing in St. Pete Beach.

"It's very important to have the music outside, to draw people in. People are out there looking to escape and that's why they come to the beach and move to the beach," said Campbell.

But he said the venues he performs at could soon be running into some obstacles.

"We are there to entertain people, we don't want to ruffle any feathers, make anyone mad," said Campbell.

The City of St. Pete Beach is considering an amendment to the current noise ordinance.

It would regulate noise from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

"I do believe that there are also going to have to be some trial periods, quite frankly," said St. Pete Beach Commissioner, Jon Maldonado

The proposed amendment would regulate background or ambient noise.

It would limit music or sounds that exceed ambient background noise by 5 decibels at neighboring properties.

The current ordinance has a noise limit of 55 decibels at night.

The amendment would also prohibit music that is audible 200 feet away from residences.

St. Pete Beach commissioner, Jon Maldonado, said the amendment is currently just being discussed and a lot of logistics need to be worked out, but he said the city is getting input from everyone about noise regulations.

"We're trying to make sure that we are taking the citizens' concerns first and foremost, but we are trying to balance the needs of our local businesses….We understand we are a beach city and a lot of our local restaurants and businesses, they rely on that," said Maldonado.

Campbell said if the new amendment is approved, it could impact his ability to play outside at beach bars.

"To me it sounds like they just want it to sound like an office space after 7 p.m.…and I wouldn't move to Austin, Texas or Nashville and tell them to pipe down," said Campbell.

He hopes commissioners can come up with a solution that pleases everyone.

"You wouldn't go tell Jimmy Buffett to pipe down, you'd go out and enjoy the music, but at the same time, you don't want people being blasted out of their home by a metal band in a Waffle House parking lot," said Campbell.