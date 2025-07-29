Clearwater Fatal Ferry Crash: What we know about Jeff Knight

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrested Jeff Knight in connection with an April crash with the Clearwater Ferry.

WATCH LIVE | Family of man killed in Clearwater Ferry crash holds press conference at 1 p.m. after arrest of Jeff Knight

Knight was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating crash that killed one person and injured multiple people, according to FWC.

Knight owned several businesses in downtown St. Petersburg, including Jannus Live. Knight stepped down from his position with Jannus Live days after the crash.

An ABC Action News investigation shows Knight was cited for driving the same boat in 2019, which crashed into a pontoon boat.

Knight was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday at 7 p.m. He posted bond at 10 p.m. Monday and was released, according to jail records.