Jeff Knight has stepped down from his position at Jannus Live following Clearwater Ferry crash

PALM HARBOR — Jeff Knight has stepped down from his position with Jannus Live, days after he was involved in a crash with the Clearwater Ferry.

Jannus Live posted on Instagram that Knight will no longer have any affiliation with the venue out of "respect for victims of the recent Clearwater Ferry tragedy."

Knight owned several businesses, including Jannus Live in downtown St. Petersburg.

On March 27, Knight's private boat hit the Clearwater Ferry carrying 44 people. 10 people were seriously injured and one person, Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor died in the crash.

Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) said Knight's boat left the scene after the crash and went to the Belleair Boat Ramp.

He did pass a breathalyzer test.

Records show Knight was charged in a 2019 boating accident where he crashed into a pontoon boat, injuring four people.

And while the charges were later dismissed, a civil suit was settled out of court.

Knight was also sued in 2012 after a friend died after slipping off Knight's yacht.

Knight's attorney provided a letter that they had sent to FWC requesting "the preservation of evidence."

Read the full letter:

Letter Clearwater Ferry Incident Representation of Mr. Jeffrey Knight by ABC Action News on Scribd