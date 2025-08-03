Cat owner arrested in Clearwater for animal cruelty after leaving feline in hot car: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The owner of a cat was arrested by the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) on Aug. 1 on animal cruelty charges after leaving the feline in a hot car.

The temperature was 92 and the heat index was 102, police officials said.

Inside the car, the temperature was even higher with a rear passenger window being only slightly cracked.

After police officers forced one of the windows down, the cat was put inside one of the police cruisers with the conditioning.

According to CPD, the cat enjoyed exploring inside the air-conditioned patrol car.

The cat was then taken to a local veterinarian to be examined.

It’s the middle of summer and that’s no time to leave a cat inside a closed-up car, police officials said.

Do not leave your kids or your pets in hot cars. It can be deadly hot inside a closed-up vehicle, CPD officials added.