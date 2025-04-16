Controversial luxury apartment complex to break ground in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — For years, Caroline Anclote Harbor, formerly Anclote Harbor Apartments, has received major pushback from Tarpon Springs residents.

But now, the project is moving forward. Morgan Group, the Texas-based developer behind the project, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the 404-unit luxury apartment complex along the Anclote River on Wednesday.

ABC Action News has followed the story for years as the development sparked strong opinions across the community. Residents and environmental groups alike have said they're worried about the wildlife and wetlands, as well as traffic impacts.

In November 2021, after city commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of moving forward with apartments, a collection of neighbors known as the Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs sued the City of Tarpon Springs and the developer.

As the project moves forward, developers say they're working to preserve natural spaces and protect bald eagle nesting sites.

Although some may view it as a loss, in another part of Tarpon, residents were successful in their fight to save West Klosterman Preserve from similar development. Officials said the newly acquired area will be incorporated into the nearby Mariner’s Point Management Area, which "serves as a sanctuary for protected plant and animal species, ensuring the preservation of local biodiversity."