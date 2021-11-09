Tarpon Springs city commissioners to discuss Anclote Harbor project

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs city commissioners are set to discuss a proposed multi-family development that includes 404 residential apartment units.

The proposed site of the apartment complex is on the Anclote River next to U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.

The first reading was approved on Oct. 28, 2021, at a city commission meeting. A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday night, Nov. 9.

At the meeting in October, the board of commissioners listened to more than 10 hours of discussion. Environmental groups and some residents worry about increased traffic and wildlife living on the proposed site.

An organization called "The Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs" wants to preserve the land. Developers said the plans preserve the majority of the wetlands and protect bald eagle nesting sites.

The project also includes a clubhouse, on-site recreational amenities, parking and stormwater facilities.