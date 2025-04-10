Pinellas County purchases West Klosterman Preserve, preventing development

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County has finalized the purchase of a preserve near Tarpon Springs that many residents worried would be sold to developers.

Officials said they entered into a contract to acquire the 14-acre West Klosterman Preserve last December for $3 million from the Pinellas County School Board. The county and a nonprofit, WK Preservation Group Inc., contributed $1.5 million.

The nonprofit, along with Pinellas residents, worked together for five years to save the property for conservation.

Officials said the newly acquired area will be incorporated into the Mariner’s Point Management Area, which "serves as a sanctuary for protected plant and animal species, ensuring the preservation of local biodiversity."

“The acquisition of the West Klosterman Preserve proves that we can make a difference,” said Tex Carter, president of WK Preservation Group. “We look forward to continuing to work with the County to strengthen the conservation and preservation of our natural habitats.”

ABC Action News spoke to Tex and his wife, Kay, back in December about their efforts.

“We’re just regular, ordinary retired people,” Kay told reporter Chad Mills last year. “We can band together and do something.”

Officials said the West Klosterman Preserve will remain a non-public zone, strictly set aside for habitat preservation.