Timeline: Events that led to the arrest of Jeffry Knight after fatal ferry crash

April 27: A ferry crash was reported at 8:43 p.m.



The City of Clearwater said 44 people were on board the ferry during the crash, leaving multiple injured, with six listed as trauma alerts.

April 29: Victim who died in the crash identified



Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor, was identified by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) as the victim who passed away after the crash.

April 30: Jeffry Knight stepped down from his position at Jannus Live



FWC said Knight's private boat hit the Ferry on April 27 and left the scene after the crash.

May 2: ABC Action News uncovered Jeffry Knight was involved in a 2019 boat crash



The ABC Action News I-team obtained pictures and reports from that 2019 crash, which resembled the recent one in some ways.

May 5: Victims called for justice and arrest



As Castro's family laid him to rest, calls for justice were growing louder.

May 7: First lawsuit filed by Light and Wyatt Law Group



Negligence suit filed against Jeffry Knight by passenger involved in deadly ferry crash.

May 8: Clearwater Ferry resumed operations



The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) stated that safety is its top priority, and in its ten years of operation, the Clearwater Ferry had never experienced an incident or injury prior to April 27.

June 16: Search warrants showed Knight's boat did not take on water



This contradicted Knight's previous claims to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy that he left the scene because his boat was taking on water and there was an infant on board.

July 1: Three more lawsuits were filed



Six of those injured passengers filed three separate lawsuits in Pinellas County last week against Jeffry Knight and Mad Toys III, the company that owns the 38-foot-long boat involved.

July 28: FWC arrested and charged Knight



FWC said Jeff Knight was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death.

July 29: FWC to hold press conference at Clearwater Police Department