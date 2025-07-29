Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Timeline: Events that led to the arrest of Jeffry Knight after fatal ferry crash

Clearwater ferry crash
WFTS
Clearwater ferry crash
Posted
and last updated

April 27: A ferry crash was reported at 8:43 p.m.

April 29: Victim who died in the crash identified

  • Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor, was identified by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) as the victim who passed away after the crash.

April 30: Jeffry Knight stepped down from his position at Jannus Live

May 2: ABC Action News uncovered Jeffry Knight was involved in a 2019 boat crash

  • The ABC Action News I-team obtained pictures and reports from that 2019 crash, which resembled the recent one in some ways.

May 5: Victims called for justice and arrest

May 7: First lawsuit filed by Light and Wyatt Law Group

May 8: Clearwater Ferry resumed operations

  • The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) stated that safety is its top priority, and in its ten years of operation, the Clearwater Ferry had never experienced an incident or injury prior to April 27.

June 16: Search warrants showed Knight's boat did not take on water

July 1: Three more lawsuits were filed

  • Six of those injured passengers filed three separate lawsuits in Pinellas County last week against Jeffry Knight and Mad Toys III, the company that owns the 38-foot-long boat involved.

July 28: FWC arrested and charged Knight

  • FWC said Jeff Knight was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death.

July 29: FWC to hold press conference at Clearwater Police Department

'I’m just scared!' Insurance denials halt chemotherapy treatment for FL woman with 'aggressive' breast cancer

Months have passed since Mary Barnes had a double mastectomy to treat an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. Now her treatments have been put on hold because of insurance denials.

FL woman delayed chemo treatment because of insurance denials

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.