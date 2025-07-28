Charges filed against Jeff Knight for Clearwater fatal ferry crash in April: FWC

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) said Jeff Knight was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death. The crash in April left one dead and 10 injured.

FWC filed the charges in conjunction with the Pinellas County State Attorney's Office on Monday.

Knight owned several businesses in downtown St. Petersburg, including Jannus Live. Knight stepped down from his position with Jannus Live days after the crash.

The ABC Action News I-Team found Knight was involved in a boat crash in 2019 in the same boat that crashed into the Clearwater Ferry.

On April 27, 62-year-old Knight's boat crashed into a Clearwater ferry, which was carrying 44 people, near the Memorial Causeway bridge. Six of those injured were listed as trauma alerts. Two of the trauma alerts were flown to Baycare Health with various minor injuries.

Knight then fled the scene, telling a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy that he left because his boat was taking on water and there was an infant on board. But a report from PCSO found that the boat did not appear to be taking on water and was not "listing" (tilting to one side due to flooding or weight being distributed unevenly).

Passengers on Knight's boat also claimed that he told them to hang up when they tried calling 911.

The FWC stated they analyzed surveillance video, physical evidence, and interviewed witnesses to file charges against Knight.