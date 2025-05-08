Clearwater Ferry resumes service after deadly crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — More than a week after a deadly boat crash, the Clearwater Ferry resumed service on Thursday.

Under blue skies and on calm waters, the Clearwater Ferry ushered the Young family between downtown Clearwater and Clearwater Beach.

"We just wanted to take a ride and explore some new areas,” said Nikki Young.

It was the family's first time on the ferry. They're also among the first guests back since a deadly crash.

A collision on the water over a week ago killed one person and injured several others. Ferry service was suspended for a few days in the aftermath.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) said safety is the top priority, and in its ten years of operation, the Clearwater Ferry had never experienced an incident or injury before April 27.

“Very sad,” said Daniel Young. “We've been coming here for many years and haven't really heard of anything like that happening before, so hoping that it doesn't happen again."

On Thursday, the boat Monica's Crossing guided people from stop to stop. PSTA said it wasn't involved in the crash.

"It was a great ride, smooth. Everyone was friendly, and it was a great experience,” said Nikki.

"It was a great, smooth ride and very relaxing,” said Daniel.

PSTA said the ferry's operators proactively reviewed their procedures and vessels while the US Coast Guard did safety inspections.

"I think it's a great way to get around, especially if you're going to park down there, if you don't want to drive,” said Daniel. “I think it's a safe ferry. It doesn't go very fast, like we said, and I think it's completely safe to ride it, so I would definitely recommend it."

The crash is still under investigation.