Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw addresses recent gun violence in New Tampa at Town Hall meeting

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens attended a Town Hall meeting on Monday evening to express their concerns after several homicides occurred in Tampa over the past week.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and his command staff attended the meeting. Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera also listened to concerns.

The meeting was held at the New Tampa Community Park.

Several people spoke and expressed concerns about a homicide that happened in the middle of the day.

24-year-old Kyle Prisco was found fatally shot in New Tampa on Regents Park Drive off Bruce B. Downs last week.

The shooting happened on Monday, June 17, around 3 p.m.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting, but Chief Bercaw said authorities continue to follow active leads.

On Friday, June 21, two people died, and a third person was injured following a shooting at Portofino Apartments on New Tampa Blvd.

"We have some promising leads in that case, but we still need more information. Detectives have developed persons of interests. We're close to making an arrest, but we haven't made an arrest yet," said Chief Bercaw.

Chief Bercaw said people may report tips to the police department or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

Over the weekend, Charles Jones, known as Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio, died following a shooting at a Tampa Holiday Inn.

Chief Bercaw said he believes the violence stemmed from rival groups from Jacksonville.

"We're looking at the social media. We're working with our Jacksonville partners, getting intelligence on that so definitely all top of our priority," said Chief Bercaw.

"There's no indication that any of these incidents are random," he added.

Anyone with information on the recent homicides is asked to contact Tampa PD by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.