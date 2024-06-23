Tampa police: One dead, three injured in shooting

One person was killed, and three others were injured in a Tampa shooting Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), at about 4:40 am, officers received a 911 call for a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot.

A total of four people were injured in the shooting. One person was pronounced deceased, three other victims are being treated at the hospital. Their condition was listed as stable.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and working to identify the suspects involved.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released when available, police officials said.

Anyone with information related to this shooting incident is asked to contact TPD by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.