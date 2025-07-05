Non-profits lead cleanup in Bay area following 4th of July celebrations

TAMPA, Fla. — Fireworks are loud, colorful, and fun, but the clean-up is not.

Regardless, groups around the Bay Area, like Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, got up bright and early to clean up what they could.

"I think overall it is less than what we would normally see out here," says Allan Antolik, Deputy Director of Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, "However, last year was kind of the same way. There was less last year as well, but there's still room for improvement."

Forecasted weather had volunteers up early.

"We know that rain is coming later. So if we didn't collect this this morning, it's going to get washed in. So time is of the essence when it comes to cleaning this stuff up," says Antolik.

WFTS

Volunteers are also the driving forces behind the clean-up efforts, with about 35 showing up to the clean-up event along the Ben T. Davis beach.

"Tell you we wouldn't be able to do this with the amount of volunteers that we have. This would be a lot of work and it would take a lot longer time to clean up," Antolik said.