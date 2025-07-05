1 taken to hospital with serious burn injuries following major 2-alarm fire: HCFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) is currently investigating a significant two-alarm fire at a salvage yard on Jensen Road in Tampa.

Firefighters said the fire was reported at 3:14 p.m. Saturday, when a forklift caught fire and rapidly spread to multiple vehicles, prompting numerous 911 calls.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered intense flames involving approximately 20 cars, prompting the issuance of a second alarm to call in additional support. Although crews initially experienced water supply issues, they managed to establish a continuous flow, enabling them to power two aerial trucks for firefighting efforts.

After about an hour, the fire was mostly under control, but operations were briefly paused due to lightning in the area. Firefighters remain on site, using foam to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

By 5:10 p.m., the fire was officially declared extinguished.

One civilian was taken to a local trauma center with serious burn injuries. No first responders were injured. The HCFR Fire Investigations Unit is currently investigating the fire’s origin and cause.