Victim identified in homicide that left man dead in roadway: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) released the name of the victim of a homicide that happened Monday afternoon (6/17).

Kyle John Prisco, 24, is the victim of the incident that happened in the 19000 block of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. at Regents Park Drive.

According to authorities, HCSO’s Communications Center received a call at 2:51 p.m. Monday about a person who died after gunshots were fired in the roadway on Regents Park Drive.

Officials said that when deputies arrived, they confirmed that the man was found dead in the roadway.

“For our community to have to drive by a deceased male in the roadway is absolutely horrific,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I implore the community to come forward if they have any information whatsoever. No tip is too small."

If anyone was in the area and has any tips regarding the incident, call HCSO's non-emergency line at 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.