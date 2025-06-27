Ronny Walker sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 14-year-old girl in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Ronny Walker was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in May 2022.

The sentence comes without the possibility of parole.

A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder earlier this week.

14-year-old Nilexia Alexander was found dead by the road near the 100 block of Floribraska Avenue on May 6, 2022. A few days later, police arrested Walker for her death.

Tampa Police said detectives were able to tie Walker's vehicle to that area during the time of the murder. Detectives also said that cellphone evidence placed Alexander inside Walker's vehicle around the time of her death.

According to TPD, a search warrant was done on Walker's vehicle and evidence was sent to FDLE. Results from FDLE tested positive for Alexander's DNA.

This isn't Walker's first murder charge. He was charged with first-degree murder in 2009 for the 2003 murder of Elaine Caldwell.

A new Florida law enacted in 2023 allows a jury to recommend death if at least 8 of the jurors agree on the death sentence, but since this crime occurred before the law was enacted, the decision was required to be unanimous.

