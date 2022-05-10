'Help me find the person responsible for my baby's death': Mom of 14-year-old shot, killed in Tampa pleads for justice

TAMPA, Fla. — The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Tampa said she needs help finding the person responsible for her daughter's death.

Ashley Alexander spoke out days after her 14-year-old daughter, Nilexia Alexander, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tampa.

While holding a photo of Nilexia, Ashley described her daughter as "smart, loving, caring" and someone who would give the shirt off her back if asked for it.

WFTS

"I want whoever did this to my baby brought to justice," she said. "If anybody knows anything, seen anything, heard anything please contact Tampa Police Department. I need justice for my 14-year-old daughter."

While holding back tears, Ashley added she was going to miss Nilexia.

She then emotionally broke down and said, "I want justice and I want it sooner than later. Please, I beg the city to help me find the person responsible for my baby's death."

Anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone who saw Nilexia in the past week, is asked to call Tampa PD detectives at the non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.

A celebration of life for Nilexia is expected to be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Floribraska Ave.