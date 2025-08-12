Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa ranks third highest in U.S. cities with the biggest inflation problems: WalletHub

WalletHub Inflation Study
TAMPA, Fla. — A study done by WalletHub found Tampa ranks third highest in a list of U.S. cities with the biggest inflation problems.

WalletHub compared 23 MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.

WalletHub Inflation Study

WalletHub said the study compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which data is available to two months prior and one year before to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term.

To read more information on the study, visit here.

